Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.19

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 25th. This is an increase from Santos’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

