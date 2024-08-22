SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $218.87 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

