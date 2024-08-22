Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sasol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 7,100.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

SSL opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

