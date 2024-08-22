Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Sasol Trading Up 5.8 %

SSL opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. Sasol has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

