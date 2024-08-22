Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.32. Sasol shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 183,955 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sasol alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSL

Sasol Stock Up 5.8 %

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 247.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.