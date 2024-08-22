SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director Richard L. Hardgrove Sells 1,500 Shares

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) Director Richard L. Hardgrove sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $22,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.42. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

