SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after acquiring an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,679,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.54.

SBAC stock opened at $219.30 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

