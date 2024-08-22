Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

