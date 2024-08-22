Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 20,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.