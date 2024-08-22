Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDGR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Schrödinger to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

Schrödinger Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

SDGR stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 145.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

