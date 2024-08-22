Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.61

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.61 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 25526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.