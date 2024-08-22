Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHF stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.