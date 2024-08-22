Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

