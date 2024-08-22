Science Group (LON:SAG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.11) and last traded at GBX 464 ($6.03), with a volume of 65081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($5.99).

Specifically, insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,900 ($60,940.75). Also, insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Science Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,471.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £217.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3,676.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 433.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.08.

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

