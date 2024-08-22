Scotiabank Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $73.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.