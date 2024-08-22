SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.83

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 664907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

SEA Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,641.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SEA by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

