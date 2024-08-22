Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Up 2.8%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.87. 167,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 517,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.