Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Up 2.8%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.87. 167,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 517,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.
