Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 1,716,132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after buying an additional 1,078,115 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $59,520,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after purchasing an additional 561,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

