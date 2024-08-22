Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Kadant Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE KAI opened at $312.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a 12 month low of $210.44 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.56 and a 200-day moving average of $303.52.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Kadant by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 92.8% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.