Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Jim Brown Buys 12,600 Shares

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider Jim Brown purchased 12,600 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.17) per share, with a total value of £108,360 ($140,800.42).

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

STB stock opened at GBX 876 ($11.38) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a one year low of GBX 572 ($7.43) and a one year high of GBX 950 ($12.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 815.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 755.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.05 million, a PE ratio of 639.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,043.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.45) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

