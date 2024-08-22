SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 985 ($12.80) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,045 ($13.58). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.34) to GBX 930 ($12.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 954.75 ($12.41).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEGRO
SEGRO Stock Up 0.4 %
Insider Transactions at SEGRO
In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.60), for a total transaction of £968,190.60 ($1,258,043.92). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.