SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 985 ($12.80) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,045 ($13.58). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.34) to GBX 930 ($12.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 954.75 ($12.41).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 877 ($11.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 905.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 886.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,176.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 949 ($12.33).

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.60), for a total transaction of £968,190.60 ($1,258,043.92). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

