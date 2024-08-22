Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.44. Select Water Solutions shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 91,124 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 136,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 230.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 283,269 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after buying an additional 300,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

