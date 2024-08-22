SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $24.56

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.56, but opened at $25.53. SentinelOne shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 760,385 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

