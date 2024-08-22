SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on S. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of S stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after acquiring an additional 643,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.