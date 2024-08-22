Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:SQNS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

