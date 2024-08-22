Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 3,868,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,567,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

