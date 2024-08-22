ServiceNow (TSE:NOW) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at Ventum Financial

ServiceNow (TSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Ventum Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

