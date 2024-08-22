SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

SFL stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. SFL has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. SFL had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.58%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in SFL by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 242,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SFL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

