SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 278,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,681,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:MSGE opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

