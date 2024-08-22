SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 7,773 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in OneMain by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $953,175 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OMF opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Read Our Latest Report on OneMain

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.