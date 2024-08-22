SG Americas Securities LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 251.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

