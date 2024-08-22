SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 155.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,784,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,924,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 50.8% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCII. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.10. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 114.13%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.