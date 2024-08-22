SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $349,000 in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGI

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich bought 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.