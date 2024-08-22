Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 0.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $75.77 and last traded at $75.43. 1,246,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,297,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.87.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.
Shopify Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
