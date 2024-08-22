Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sibanye Stillwater

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.