Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sibanye Stillwater
Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Stock Average Calculator
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.