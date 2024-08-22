Sidoti Csr Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -46.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Belk bought 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,296.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,324 shares of company stock worth $67,651. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

