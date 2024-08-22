Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.78% and a negative net margin of 309.50%.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Shares of SIDU stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Sidus Space has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sidus Space

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.78% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

