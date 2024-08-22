Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.68. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 11,634 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

