Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Michael Olague Sells 3,098 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $85,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Olague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Olague sold 11,660 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $331,727.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Olague sold 14,088 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $436,023.60.

BSRR stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $397.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

