Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.42.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $320.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sight Sciences

In related news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,738.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $80,692.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,738,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,838,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,738.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,774 shares of company stock worth $219,243 in the last ninety days. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 2,881,750 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 174,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Sight Sciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

