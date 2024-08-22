Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut Silicom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.05. Silicom has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicom during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicom by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

