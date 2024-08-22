Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.25

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 39095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

SILK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $61,462.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

