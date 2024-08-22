Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives $25.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $16.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61. Silvaco Group has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

