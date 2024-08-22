Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.10. The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.81. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 110,784 shares traded.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $842.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

