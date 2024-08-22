Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 57,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 167,879 shares.The stock last traded at $8.66 and had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMWB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the first quarter valued at $2,820,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 3,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Finally, Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.99 million, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

