SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.70

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.70 and traded as low as C$12.50. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.66, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.70.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Lembit Janes acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.