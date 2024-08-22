Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Up 3%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.13. 2,590,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 25,383,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,616. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $12,858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $5,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 516.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,352 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,616,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

