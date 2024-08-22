Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Trading 4.4% Higher

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 91,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 188,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skye Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $10,425,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.