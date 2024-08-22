Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Trading Up 4.4%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.49. 91,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 188,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skye Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.