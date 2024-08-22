Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CFO Laurie M. Hough Sells 5,354 Shares of Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $474,578.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,761.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SKY opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 14.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

